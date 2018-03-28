GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A medical examiner has determined Zeke Upshaw, a swingman for the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate, suffered a “sudden cardiac death” after collapsing on the court.

WOOD-TV reports Kent County medical examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle conducted an autopsy Tuesday, though the investigation will continue for a few weeks on the former Hofstra player. The 26-year-old Grand Rapids Drive guard collapsed Saturday during a game against the Long Island Nets, and died Monday.

Cohle says he observed some “cardiac abnormalities,” and he’s working to determine the exact type of heart disease.

Upshaw came to Hofstra as a graduate student in 2013-14 with a degree in apparel, merchandising and design from Illinois State. He had averaged only 2.5 points in his senior year at Illinois State, but with a year of eligibility remaining, he became the Colonial Athletic Association’s leading scorer with a 19.8 average. Upshaw scored 655 points for Hofstra that season after scoring 100 in three seasons at Illinois State.

Upshaw was undrafted and played internationally in Slovenia and Luxembourg. He spent most of the last two seasons with the Drive, appearing in 75 games primarily as a reserve and averaging 7.6 points.