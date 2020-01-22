TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBasketball

Zion Williamson makes NBA debut with the Pelicans

Print

Zion Williamson made his NBA regular season debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wed. Jan. 22, 2020 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson arrives at the Smoothie King Center for his NBA regular season debut before an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is escorted onto the court for warmups before an NBA basketball game San Antonio Spurs in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

