Zion Williamson made his NBA regular season debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wed. Jan. 22, 2020 against the San Antonio Spurs.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Trey Lyles in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson arrives at the Smoothie King Center for his NBA regular season debut before an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.