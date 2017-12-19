TODAY'S PAPER
Comparing Belmont Park proposals by Islanders, NYCFC

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
With a decision about the future of Belmont Park looming, here's a quick look at the two proposals to develop the 43 acres of state-owned land at the site by the New York Islanders and New York City FC.

Islanders plan

Building: 18,000-seat, year-round arena that would host 150 events annually, including Islanders hockey
Public transit: Plan calls for opening Long Island Railroad's Belmont Park station year-round
Retail space: 435,000-square feet
Hotel: 200-250 rooms
Temporary construction jobs: 5,000
Permanent jobs: 2,000
Other: A 10,000-square foot "innovation center" is planned to be developed with input from residents

NYCFC plan

Building: 26,000-seat open-air stadium to serve as home of NYCFC
Public transit: Plan calls for opening Long Island Railroad's Belmont Park station year-round
Retail space: 400,000-square feet
Hotel: N/A
Temporary construction jobs: 4,500
Permanent jobs: 1,600
Other: A 5.2-acre community park and 2-acre soccer facility are planned

