Comparing Belmont Park proposals by Islanders, NYCFC

With a decision about the future of Belmont Park looming, here's a quick look at the two proposals to develop the 43 acres of state-owned land at the site by the New York Islanders and New York City FC.

Islanders plan Building: 18,000-seat, year-round arena that would host 150 events annually, including Islanders hockey

Public transit: Plan calls for opening Long Island Railroad's Belmont Park station year-round

Retail space: 435,000-square feet

Hotel: 200-250 rooms

Temporary construction jobs: 5,000

Permanent jobs: 2,000

Other: A 10,000-square foot "innovation center" is planned to be developed with input from residents