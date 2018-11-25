Bills vs. Jaguars

TODAY'S PAPER
The Buffalo Bills defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21 on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at New Era Field. 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, is wrapped
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, is wrapped up by Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack as he scores a touchdown on a run during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) celebrates after
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) celebrates after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, left, was sacked by defensive teammates during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) looks
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) looks on after being ejected after an altercation with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone reacts on
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone reacts on the sideline during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) argues
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) argues with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (34) during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie gestures while
Photo Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie gestures while scoring a touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Robert Foster #16 of the Buffalo Bills runs
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Brett Carlsen

Robert Foster #16 of the Buffalo Bills runs in a touchdown reception during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Brett Carlsen

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides at the end of a run as he avoids Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills carries
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Brett Carlsen

LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tom Szczerbowski

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the start of NFL game action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Buffalo, New York.

