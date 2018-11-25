Bills vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21 on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at New Era Field.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, is wrapped up by Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack as he scores a touchdown on a run during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) celebrates after Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, left, was sacked by defensive teammates during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) looks on after being ejected after an altercation with Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone reacts on the sideline during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) argues with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (34) during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie gestures while scoring a touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Robert Foster #16 of the Buffalo Bills runs in a touchdown reception during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides at the end of a run as he avoids Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during a NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.