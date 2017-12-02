Acosta KOs Alejo in 10th round at MSG

Angel Acosta knocked out Juan Alejo at 1:33 of the 10th round Saturday night on the undercard of Miguel Cotto’s final fight at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s taken my five years to get here, and I’m cherishing this moment for me and for Puerto Rico,” Acosta said. “I’ve learned a lot since my last fight for a world title against Kosei Tanaka, and this fight proves that I learned and fixed all I needed to win a world championship.”

Acosta plowed through his first 16 pro fights, winning by KO or TKO against everyone who dared get in the ring with him. But then he got in a Japan ring with WBO junior flyweight champ Kosei Tanaka back in May, and Acosta came out on the wrong end of a 12-round decision.

The 27-year-old from Puerto Rico was back for the first time since his first loss.

The WBO junior flyweight title was at stake again. Tanaka gave up the belt this past week because he’s heading on up to the flyweight division. So the 108-pound championship was there for Acosta or Mexico’s Alejo.

Many Puerto Rican fans were the stands, some holding flags. They cheered on Acosta, chanting his nickname at times: “Tito.” They got especially loud when he held up his nice new belt.

Brooklyn welterweight Zachary Ochoa won by unanimous decision over Mexico’s Erick Martinez in a six-round fight. All three judges saw it 60-54, enabling Ochoa to improve to 18-1.

“This puts me in a great spot in my career,” Ochoa said. “I was shaking off a lot of dust since I haven’t been able to fight consistently, but this proves to me that I’m still worthy of the sport. I still have work to do, but when I was able to land my shots, I was able to connect them crisp and effectively.”

Ronny Rios, coming off a decision loss against WBC super bantamweight champ Rey Vargas in August, improved to 29-2. The 27-year-old from California pounded out a unanimous 10-round featherweight decision over Deivis Julio of Colombia.

“It was an ugly win, but we got to accomplish it on the undercard of Miguel Cotto,” Rios said.

Ireland’s youngest pro boxer was supposed to say hello on the same night Cotto was saying goodbye. Aaron McKenna, an 18-year-old who had been his country’s top-ranked amateur, was scheduled to make his pro debut in a four-round welterweight bout.

But that got scratched because of a licensing issue with his opponent, Mexico’s Victor Gaytan.

McKenna has said he wants to be a world champ in three or four years. Cotto has been a world champ six times in four divisions, spread from 140 to 160 pounds.

The 37-year-old from Puerto Rico had fought nine times at the Garden before taking on Brooklyn’s Sadam Ali in the late main event. Cotto had claimed 41 out of his 46 fights since turning pro in 2001, 33 by knockout.

He had signature victories over Shane Mosley and Antonio Margarito in a rematch, and he took his latest belt in August. Four of the five guys that had beaten him were marquee names — Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez and Margarito. It’s expected that Cotto’s name will be immortalized in the International Boxing Hall of Fame one day.

Cotto had said that this was his last time fighting, that it was time to spend more time with his wife and kids.