Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua

Print

Andy Ruiz defeated British boxer Anthony Joshua via TKO during the seventh round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz celebrates after stopping British boxer Anthony
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Andy Ruiz celebrates after stopping British boxer Anthony Joshua during the seventh round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Joshua, right, knocks down Andy Ruiz during
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Anthony Joshua, right, knocks down Andy Ruiz during the third round of a heavyweight championship boxing match at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. punches Anthony Joshua after their
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. punches Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh round TKO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the seventh round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the seventh round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates his seventh-round TKO against
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Anthony Joshua reacts after the fight is stopped
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Anthony Joshua reacts after the fight is stopped in the seventh round against Andy Ruiz Jr. during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz, left, punches Anthony Joshua during the
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Andy Ruiz, left, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz poses for photographs after a heavyweight
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Andy Ruiz poses for photographs after a heavyweight title boxing match against Anthony Joshua on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the first round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the first round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz gestures to fans after a heavyweight
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Andy Ruiz gestures to fans after a heavyweight title boxing match against Anthony Joshua on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

