Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz defeated British boxer Anthony Joshua via TKO during the seventh round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz celebrates after stopping British boxer Anthony Joshua during the seventh round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden.

Anthony Joshua, right, knocks down Andy Ruiz during the third round of a heavyweight championship boxing match at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. punches Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the seventh round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the seventh round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Anthony Joshua reacts after the fight is stopped in the seventh round against Andy Ruiz Jr. during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz, left, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz poses for photographs after a heavyweight title boxing match against Anthony Joshua on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrates his seventh-round TKO against Anthony Joshua after their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the first round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr. knocks down Anthony Joshua in the first round during their IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1, 2019.