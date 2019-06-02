Anthony Joshua had drawn 90,000 fans to London’s Wembley Stadium to watch him fight. But now the great Brit was looking to expand his brand, making his U.S. debut inside the ring at the packed “Mecca of Boxing.”

The undefeated ruler of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO in the heavyweight rank arrived at Madison Square Garden Saturday night, putting his belt collection on the line as a heavy favorite in the main event against Andy Ruiz Jr. The Californian was just announced on May 1 as a replacement opponent after Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller tested positive for banned substances multiple times.

But Ruiz soon showed he belonged. He knocked Joshua down twice in the third. Then he knocked Joshua down twice in the seventh. Referee Mike Griffin stopped the fight at 1:27 of the round — TKO. Ruiz had stunningly taken Joshua’s belts, just like that.

Welcome to America.

“Sorry I let my support down,” Joshua said in the ring after what had to be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Ruiz became the first boxer of Mexican descent to become heavyweight champ. He’s 33-1 with 22 KOs.

“I made history, baby, for Mexico,” Ruiz said.

The heavyweight fight that everyone had wanted to see was a unification bout between Joshua and WBC champ Deontay Wilder, who’s 40-0-1 with 40 KOs. But it wasn’t going to be around the corner anyway.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wilder announced Friday that he will have a rematch with Tyson Fury after their split draw in December. That’s expected to happen early next year. But Wilder first has to beat Luis Ortiz in their rematch. That fight is expected in the fall.

Joshua had been 22-0 with 21 KOs. He was asked if he planned to exorcise an immediate rematch clause in his contract with Ruiz.

“One hundred percent,” Joshua said.

At least Ruiz was already in boxing shape when he agreed to the fight, having just knocked out Alexander Dimitrenko on April 20.

Still, Ruiz looked short and a little flabby compared to the chiseled Joshua. Ruiz is 6-2 and he weighed in at 268 pounds. Joshua, who weighed in at 24.7.8, had four-inch height advantage and an eight-inch reach advantage.

Didn’t matter.

Actually, it did at first.

Joshua knocked down Ruiz less than a minute into the third. But Ruiz got up and soon knocked down Joshua with a right. Joshua got up, but just before the round ended, Ruiz decked Joshua again. Joshua rose. Then the bell rang.

Ruiz got tagged with a hard left in the fifth, but it didn’t seem to faze him, and he finished the round well.

Then came the seventh. Ruiz landed a flurry of punches before Joshua went down. He rose, but not for long. Ruiz sent him down again. Joshua got up and went to a corner before the referee waved an end to the fight.

“I just want to thank God for giving me this victory,” Ruiz said. “This is what I’ve been working hard for.”