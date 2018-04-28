While heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder spent last week engaged in a tango over whether or not they will meet in a unification bout, Brooklyn heavyweight Jarrell (Big Baby) Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) maintained his focus on his 12-round WBA heavyweight title eliminator against Frenchman Johann Duhaupas (37-4, 24 KOs) Saturday night at Barclays Center.

Miller went in knowing a misstep would cost him a shot at Joshua and his three titles should the Joshua-Wilder negotiations fall through. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who promoted Saturday’s show featuring middleweight Daniel Jacobs (33-3, 29 KOs) against Polish contender Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs), also is Joshua’s promoter and he has dangled the prospect of bringing Joshua to Brooklyn to face Miller in August.

Hearn made it clear Joshua’s first priority is a unification bout with Wilder. “[Joshua] can become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in his 22nd fight,” Hearn said. “If we don’t get it now, we may not get it because there will be mandatories, etc., etc.

“But if Wilder doesn’t want to fight next, we may come here and fight in Brooklyn, providing Jarrell Miller wins. If he can produce a good performance, I think there’s a chance for Jarrell Miller to step in as Anthony Joshua’s next opponent. He doesn’t believe me.”

Until he has that bird in his hand, Miller remains skeptical. “I’m not looking past Johann DuHaupas,” he insisted. “Eddie Hearn has made lots of claims in the media, but he’s never come to me and told me about an Anthony Joshua fight. It’s all speculation, and I’m from Brooklyn. I understand street talk, and I understand business talk. If it ain’t on pen and paper, it doesn’t mean squat.”

When he fought Wilder three years ago for the WBC title, Duhaupas showed some resilience in lasting 11 rounds before he was stopped. But two years ago, he was stopped by Alexander Povetkin in six rounds. At 304 pounds, Miller came in with a decided weight advantage over Duhaupas, who weighed in at 244 on Friday.

“I’m definitely going to test him here and there,” Miller said. “Boxing is a feeling-out process. We’ve got to give and take to see what a fighter’s got. When I land a clean shot, we’ll get him out of there. I know I’m going to land some good shots. My footwork feels phenomenal compared to my last two fights . . . I’m going to put on a boxing clinic and I’m going to hurt this guy and do what I do best.”

But Miller knew that even the most impressive performance against Duhaupas would not guarantee a heavyweight title shot. Hearn said his camp offered Wilder a $12.5 million purse for a bout he estimated is worth $40 million to fight Joshua in England. Late in the week, there was a reported counteroffer from Wilder’s side of $50 million against 50 percent of a fight Al Haymon and Shelly Finkel, who promote Wilder, claim is worth $100 million.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hearn scoffed at that figure before receiving the offer. “Someone said there’s $100 million in this fight,” Hearn said. “Absolute rubbish.”

But with talk of a $50 million purse for Joshua heating up, Hearn was forced to pay attention. If it turns to pixie dust, Miller represents a good fallback opponent for Joshua, who never has fought outside the United Kingdom.

“We don’t need to bring Joshua to America, but we should because he’s world heavyweight champion,” Hearn said. “If we’re going to come to Brooklyn, with these guys who are our partners, then fight a guy from Brooklyn, who’s got a big mouth. If Jarrell Miller can look brilliant Saturday night and stand on that turnbuckle at the end and scream for Anthony Joshua, maybe.”