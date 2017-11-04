Titus Williams stepped into the ring at Barclays Center Saturday night with a perfect record to start his professional career — seven fights, seven wins.

But the 28-year-old boxer from Elmont was no longer perfect when he stepped out after his junior lightweight bout.

Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert remained undefeated through his first seven fights, emerging after eight rounds with a unanimous decision over Williams on the undercard of the main matchup between WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder and challenger Bermane Stiverne.

“I’m always going to look to challenge myself in my career,” Williams said. “This has given me some things to work on and I know I’ll be back even better.

“I’ve worked hard to get to this point and I’m not going to let one fight get me down. I’m going to keep pushing and grinding and show that I have a lot to give in this sport.”

Williams, who weighed in at 126.8 pounds and came in with two KO victories, got knocked down once by Colbert. It came via a right hand to the head in the fourth round, although Williams wasn’t hurt.

“I was caught off-balance,” Williams said.

Colbert was certainly more flashy than Williams, fighting often with his gloves down, shuffling his feet at times and winding up as if he were going to throw a punch. Williams did finish strong in the final round.

“I closed the distance a little bit at the end of the fight, but I just wish he had engaged more,” Williams said. “When we stood and fought, it was entertaining for the fans.”

Kazakhstan native Sergey Lipinets (13-0) claimed the vacant IBF junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision over Japan’s Akihiro Kondo, an announcement that brought much booing from those who watched the 12-round fight.

The late main event was actually a heavyweight sequel that wasn’t originally supposed to happen. It was supposed to be Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz. But the undefeated Cuban southpaw lost his shot at the title by testing positive for two banned substances.

Stiverne was supposed to fight Dominic Breazeale. Instead, Wilder got a rematch against Stiverne, the 39-year-old mandatory challenger. He had been the only man to go the distance against Wilder. The 32-year-old Alabama native, who came in 38-0, took the title from Stiverne in a January 2015 unanimous decision.

Breazeale still wound up on the card against Eric Molina in an eliminator match for the right to fight for the WBC championship. Both Breazeale and Molina had lost IBF title fights last year to England’s Anthony Joshua, who has since added the WBA and IBO belts.

Wilder had his eye on a unification date with Joshua before this latest fight. Breazeale (19-1, 17 KOs) won the WBC eliminator on a TKO when the ringside physician stopped the bout after the eighth round.

“Deontay is who I want to face,” Breazeale said. “I have to see him. We have some personal business that we need to square up man to man.”