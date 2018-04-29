Brooklyn heavyweight Jarrell Miller (21-0-1, 18 KOs) won a lopsided unanimous decision over Johann Duhaupas (37-5, 24 KOs) Saturday night at Barclays Center and made it clear he would like to fight Anthony Joshua, who holds four of the five title belts and is promoted by Eddie Hearn, who also promotes him. But Joshua reportedly has been offered $50 million to fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who said he expects that fight to happen this year.

Speaking Sunday at a NASCAR race in Talladega, Ala., where he drove the pace car, Wilder said, “If Joshua and his team are smart enough, they’ll take this fight and take it soon. We’re not going to be waiting. The offer’s on the table — $50 million and he gets a 50-50 split upward, so he can make even more money than that. That’s a lot of money to turn down . . . so I know it’s going to happen.”

Not so fast. Hearn said Wilder’s promoters, Haymon and Shelly Finkel have not given him a contract or any details about the funding or the fight site, so Miller remains a possibility to fight Joshua, who also could face former WBA champion Alexander Povetkin.

“You’ve got Miller; you’ve got Povetkin, who is the [WBA] mandatory, and obviously, you’ve got Wilder,” Hearn said Saturday night. “But if Anthony is going to come to America and it’s not Deontay Wilder, we want to come to the Barclays Center, and the guy to do it is Jarrell Miller. We’ll see over the next few weeks.”