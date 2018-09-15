Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Roman Gonzalez consoles Moises Fuentes after knocking him out in the first round during their super flyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

David Lemieux celebrates after knocking out Gary O'Sullivan in the first round during their middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moises Fuentes is attended to after being knocked out by Roman Gonzalez during their super flyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

David Lemieux celebrates after knocking out Gary O'Sullivan in the first round during their middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

David Lemieux consoles Gary O'Sullivan after a first round knockout during their middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

David Lemieux celebrates after knocking out Gary O'Sullivan in the first round during their middleweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roman Gonzalez consoles Moises Fuentes after knocking him out in the first round during their super flyweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.