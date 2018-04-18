LAS VEGAS — Nevada boxing regulators have suspended Canelo Alvarez for six months for doping violations.

Neither Alvarez nor representatives from Golden Boy Promotions appeared Wednesday during the Nevada Athletic Commission’s monthly meeting, where the suspension was handed down. Alvarez lawyer Ricardo Cestero represented his client via phone.

Caroline Bateman, a Nevada deputy attorney general, suggested a punishment of six months from the date of Alvarez’s first positive test, on Feb. 17.

Alvarez also must undergo drug tests. No fine was recommended because past ones have been based on future purses. With Alvarez’s May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin canceled, there is no forthcoming purse.

Bateman says Alvarez has been cooperative since testing positive, which was a contributing factor in handing down a punishment less than the standard disciplinary sanction of one year.

“As we have maintained all along, the trace amounts of clenbuterol found in Canelo’s system in February came from meat contamination, and we provided the Nevada State Athletic Commission with a great deal of evidence to support those facts,” Golden Boy Promotions said in a statement.

“Although most professional sports, international anti-doping agencies and United States boxing commissions treat meat contamination differently from other positive tests, Nevada does not. Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions respect the rules of Nevada and are therefore satisfied with the settlement agreement reached today.

“Canelo looks forward to returning to the ring in September for Mexican Independence Day weekend to represent Mexico and boxing in what will be the sport’s biggest event of the year. He is ready to continue his remarkable record of fighting at the highest level.”