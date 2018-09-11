Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
SportsBoxing

Golovkin trainer calls positive test by Alvarez insulting

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, Canelo Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin pose during a weigh-in in Las Vegas. Golovkin's trainer says his fighter was insulted when Alvarez tested positive for a performance enhancing drug that caused their planned May middleweight title rematch to be postponed. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press By The Associated Press
Print

Gennady Golovkin's trainer says his fighter was insulted when Canelo Alvarez tested positive for a performance enhancing drug that caused their planned May middleweight title rematch to be postponed.

Abel Sanchez tells PodcastOne Sports Now co-host Tim Dahlberg that Alvarez's claim the test was positive because of tainted meat he ate in Mexico rings hollow, and that it could be Alvarez didn't want to fight when the bout was originally scheduled.

"Sometimes I feel he ingested the meat on purpose," Sanchez said. "It's not like he lives under a rock. The fact it happens makes me believe there's either carelessness on his part or he simply didn't care."

Sanchez also said Triple G was serious when he said he wouldn't fight unless he got more money after the positive test. He did, and the two meet Saturday night in a rematch of their draw from last September.

Also on the podcast with co-host Jim Litke is author Jeff Pearlman, whose new book on the United States Football League came out Tuesday. Pearlman tells Litke and Dahlberg that the book was a labor of love because of the uniqueness of the league and its owners in the 1980s.

The USFL would fold after three seasons, but not before team owner Donald Trump and others sued the NFL over antitrust violations. The USFL won, but got damages of only $1 and went out of business.

Also on the show is some talk about food and what really constitutes a true Neopolitan pizza.

Associated
By The Associated Press By The Associated Press

New York Sports

9/11/18: Mauer's slam in 5th powers Twins past Highlights: Twins 10, Yankees 5
David Wright of the Mets participates in a David Wright to discuss a 'game plan' with Jeff Wilpon
Twins' Joe Mauer rounds the bases on his Yanks fall to Twins, wild-card race lead down to 2 games
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom stands DeGrom sets mark for excellence and still gets a loss
David Wright and Jacob deGrom of the Mets Rieber: A year of frustrations for Wright, deGrom
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge watches from the dugout Judge still progressing, but no timetable for return 