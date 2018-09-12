Canelo vs. GGG 2: Fight week photos

Scenes from Las Vegas as Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez prepare to face each other in a rematch of last year's draw.

WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, center, arrives at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Golovkin will defend his titles against Canelo Alvarez in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15.

WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, center, of Kazakhstan poses in the lobby of the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Golovkin will defend his titles against Canelo Alvarez of Mexico in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 15.

Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez of Mexico greets a fan as he arrives at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Alvarez will challenge WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 15.