Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
SportsBoxing

Canelo vs. GGG 2: Fight week photos

Print

Scenes from Las Vegas as Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez prepare to face each other in a rematch of last year's draw.

WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, center, arrives at
Photo Credit: AP / Steve Marcus

WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, center, arrives at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Golovkin will defend his titles against Canelo Alvarez in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15.

WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, center, of Kazakhstan
Photo Credit: AP / Steve Marcus

WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, center, of Kazakhstan poses in the lobby of the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Golovkin will defend his titles against Canelo Alvarez of Mexico in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 15.

Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez of Mexico greets a
Photo Credit: AP / Steve Marcus

Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez of Mexico greets a fan as he arrives at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Alvarez will challenge WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 15.

Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez, center, of Mexico, poses
Photo Credit: AP / Steve Marcus

Middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez, center, of Mexico, poses in the lobby of the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Alvarez will challenge WBC/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 15.

New York Sports

9/11/18: Mauer's slam in 5th powers Twins past Highlights: Twins 10, Yankees 5
David Wright of the Mets participates in a David Wright to discuss a 'game plan' with Jeff Wilpon
Twins' Joe Mauer rounds the bases on his Yanks fall to Twins, wild-card race lead down to 2 games
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom stands DeGrom sets mark for excellence and still gets a loss
David Wright and Jacob deGrom of the Mets Rieber: A year of frustrations for Wright, deGrom
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge watches from the dugout Judge still progressing, but no timetable for return 