Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson went the distance (four rounds) in his boxing debut against amateur Brian Maxwell on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing card. Johnson was knocked down in the fourth round of the exhibition bout, but got back to his feet to finish the round. No winner was read after the bout.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (L) and MMA fighter Brian Maxwell (R) face off in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (L) punches MMA fighter Brian Maxwell as they fight in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson reacts after an exhibition boxing match against Brian Maxwell at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.