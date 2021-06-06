TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBoxing

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

Print

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson went the distance (four rounds) in his boxing debut against amateur Brian Maxwell on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing card. Johnson was knocked down in the fourth round of the exhibition bout, but got back to his feet to finish the round. No winner was read after the bout.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (L) and
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (L) and MMA fighter Brian Maxwell (R) face off in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former American football wide receiver Chad Johnson (L)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (L) punches MMA fighter Brian Maxwell as they fight in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks)
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (black trunks) and former MMA fighter Brian Maxwell box in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson reacts after
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson reacts after an exhibition boxing match against Brian Maxwell at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MMA fighter Brian Maxwell celebrates his victory against
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

MMA fighter Brian Maxwell celebrates his victory against former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (off frame) in a four-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

New York Sports

Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders celebrates
Isles-Bruins line matchups will be crucial to Monday's Game 5
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended
Barker: Griffin turned back clock for Nets in Game 1
In one of the few bright spots for
Lennon: Do the Yankees sound as if they understand the situation?
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino warming up his arm
Severino looks good in rehab start; Stanton not in lineup
Yankees DH Aaron Judge watches from the dugout
Yankees swept by Red Sox as rally halted by double play in the 10th
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton returns to the
Lennon: Stanton on bench the most obvious sign of what Yanks are
Didn’t find what you were looking for?