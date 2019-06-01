TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBoxing

Chris Algieri vs. Tommy Coyne

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

LI's Chris Algieri defeated Tommy Coyne via eighth-round KO on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri knocks down Tommy Coyle during a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri knocks down Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri punches Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri knocks down Tommy Coyle during a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri knocks down Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during their a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during their a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri knocks down Tommy Coyle during a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri knocks down Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri celebrates defeating Tommy Coyle during a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Chris Algieri celebrates defeating Tommy Coyle during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during a WBO
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

Tommy Coyle punches Chris Algieri during a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri, right, punches England's Tommy Coyle during
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Chris Algieri, right, punches England's Tommy Coyle during the fourth round of a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

England's Tommy Coyle, left, punches Chris Algieri during
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

England's Tommy Coyle, left, punches Chris Algieri during the seventh round of a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri, right, punches England's Tommy Coyle during
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Chris Algieri, right, punches England's Tommy Coyle during the eighth round of a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri celebrates after defeating England's Tommy Coyle
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Chris Algieri celebrates after defeating England's Tommy Coyle in a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri, left, punches England's Tommy Coyle during
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Chris Algieri, left, punches England's Tommy Coyle during the seventh round of a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Algieri, left, punches England's Tommy Coyle during
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Chris Algieri, left, punches England's Tommy Coyle during the seventh round of a WBO super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

