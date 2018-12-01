TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
46° Good Afternoon
SportsBoxing

Chris Algieri vs. Angel Hernandez at The Paramount

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Chris Algieri defeated Angel Hernandez in a 10-round decision on Friday at The Paramount in Huntington.

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri celebrates winning against Chris Algieri during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri celebrates winning against Angel Hernandez during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri listens to the corner man during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri listens to the corner man during a break between rounds. The boxing match against Angel Hernandez on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez looks on during the boxing match
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez looks on during the boxing match against Chris Algieri on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match against Angel Hernandez on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri looks on during the boxing match
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri looks on during the boxing match against Angel Hernandez on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri and Angel Hernandez in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez looks on after the boxing match
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez looks on after the boxing match against Chris Algieri on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Team of Chris Algieri celebrates winning after the
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Team of Chris Algieri celebrates winning after the boxing match against Angel Hernandez on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez punches Chris Algieri during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri punches Angel Hernandez during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez looks on during the boxing match
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez looks on during the boxing match against Chris Algieri on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during the boxing match on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

Chris Algieri listens to the corner man during
Photo Credit: Anna Sergeeva

Chris Algieri listens to the corner man during a break between rounds. The boxing match against Angel Hernandez on Nov. 30, 2018 in the Paramount, Huntington, New York.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Angel Hernandez and Chris Algieri in action during Huntington's Algieri looks good in winning decision
From left, driver Colton Herta, IndyCar team co-owner Steinbrenner IV wants to carve own path in IndyCar
New Britain Bees Manager Wally Backman hands in Ducks manager Backman is passionate, fiery and a winner
Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack has been a Giants-Bears preview: How do you stop a Mack truck?
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks Nothing routine about Trotz's routine
Eli Manning, talking with coach Pat Shurmur here, Giants will play hard until the end