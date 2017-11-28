TODAY'S PAPER
Boxing

Cletus Seldin returns to HBO to face Yves Ulysse Jr.

Cletus Seldin faces Roberto Ortiz during their Junior

Cletus Seldin faces Roberto Ortiz during their Junior Welterweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on November 11, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

By Mike Rose  michael.rose@newsday.com
Long Island’s Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin, fresh off a TKO win at Nassau Coliseum on HBO earlier this month, is set for his next fight.

Seldin, who won by TKO at 2:43 of the third round over Roberto Ortiz in his last fight, returns on Dec. 16 to face Yves Ulysse Jr. (14-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, on HBO. The televised part of the card begins at 9:40 p.m. ET. The fight card was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Seldin-Ulysse fight will be the TV opener for the main event featuring WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders fighting former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux and the co-main event between Antoine “Action” Douglas and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight title.

“My trainer and I have studied Yves Ulysse and know he is a solid boxer-puncher who fights with intensity and angles,” said Seldin, who is 21-0 with 17 KOs. “He is as good as anyone in the 140-pound weight class, so it will be a hard-fought, exciting fight. I want to thank my promoter, Joe DeGuardia, and HBO for getting me right back in the ring and back on HBO again so quickly. I want to fight every month like this.”

