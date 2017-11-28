Long Island’s Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin, fresh off a TKO win at Nassau Coliseum on HBO earlier this month, is set for his next fight.

Seldin, who won by TKO at 2:43 of the third round over Roberto Ortiz in his last fight, returns on Dec. 16 to face Yves Ulysse Jr. (14-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, on HBO. The televised part of the card begins at 9:40 p.m. ET. The fight card was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Seldin-Ulysse fight will be the TV opener for the main event featuring WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders fighting former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux and the co-main event between Antoine “Action” Douglas and Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight title.

“My trainer and I have studied Yves Ulysse and know he is a solid boxer-puncher who fights with intensity and angles,” said Seldin, who is 21-0 with 17 KOs. “He is as good as anyone in the 140-pound weight class, so it will be a hard-fought, exciting fight. I want to thank my promoter, Joe DeGuardia, and HBO for getting me right back in the ring and back on HBO again so quickly. I want to fight every month like this.”