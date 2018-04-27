It has been slightly less than two years since former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs knocked out anyone. It was understandable that his 12-fight KO streak ended in a close decision loss to Gennady Golovkin two fights ago, but Jacobs’ decision over Luis Arias last November was lackluster by comparison.

If Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) has his way, the power for which he is known should show up against undefeated Polish contender Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs) when they face each other in a 12-round WBA title eliminator Saturday night at Barclays Center. The HBO-televised undercard features another potential donnybrook matching 304-pound Brooklyn heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) against Frenchman Johann Duhaupas (37-4, 24 KOs).

Part of the problem for Jacobs in his last fight was that Arias stayed in survival mode on his way to a lopsided loss. But Sulecki sounds more amenable to exchanging with Jacobs, whom he described as No. 2 in the middleweight division behind only Golovkin.

“I’m not here to be Arias,” Sulecki said. “I’m not going to be running. I’m here to fight, and I’m going to come in there and do my best and show a real boxing fight with Danny Jacobs.”

Reflecting on the Arias fight, Jacobs said, “You can’t knock everyone out. If you look impressive, that’s doing your job. It was a pleasing performance to some, but ultimately, fans love knockouts. So, if I can produce more of those, which I’m known for, it will be great.

“I’m looking forward to feeling him out, and if he can’t take my power, there’s going to be an early night for him.”

Sulecki is making his sixth appearance in America and second at Barclays Center, and he figures to attract a strong contingent of Polish fans. He describes them as his “third hand,” but Sulecki understands it will be his two hands against Jacobs’ powerful mitts in the ring.

“It’s going to be a real fight,” Sulecki said. Describing what makes Jacobs dangerous, he added, “His speed and he’s a good technical fighter. He’s a puncher. He has everything. I have the same. I have everything to win this fight, and I show you on Saturday.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both fighters came in a shade below the 160-pound limit at Friday’s weigh-in with Jacobs at 159.6 pounds compared with 159.2 for Sulecki, but Jacobs is the bigger man and figures to come to the ring Saturday night at about 175 pounds, the same as against Golovkin.

“Last performance, I got a decision, but this one, I want to go for the glory,” Jacobs said. “I want to go for the knockout. The victory is assured in my opinion, but I’ve got to give the fans what they want…I haven’t been to my hometown in a while, and I would love to produce a knockout.”