In September 2018, Woodhaven’s Danny Gonzalez and Huntington’s Johnny Hernandez rocked The Paramount in Huntington with a back-and-forth battle that saw Gonzalez drop to his knees in celebration when he was announced the winner by majority decision.

On Saturday, the two will meet at the same venue once more when Gonzalez puts his WBC FECARBOX and ABO Intercontinental Title on the line in the main event at Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 37.

“The energy last fight was crazy,” said Gonzalez at Thursday’s news conference. “I’m just excited to do it again. This time I am going to leave no doubt — I don’t know why there was doubt last time — but this time there will be no doubt.”

In the first fight between the Long Island boxers, Hernandez started strong in the first two rounds, but Gonzalez bounced back in the third round to close the gap. The rest of the fight brought the crowd to its feet as both boxers provided exciting and action-packed final rounds.

The scores were 95-95, 97-93 and 98-92 in favor of Gonzalez.

After that fight, the two traded jabs on social media, but now they’re happy to bring their fight back inside the ring.

“We both know there was a lot left in the air,” Hernandez said. “It’s great that we can settle it with gloves. I am excited for a great show. I guarantee I am coming through with the win.”

Both have picked up a win since their last meeting. Hernandez beat Marquis Hawthorne at The Paramount by majority decision in late February, while Gonzalez lost to Chris Algieri at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in January before beating Jerome Conquest at The Paramount in July, both unanimous decisions.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The card also includes the WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight bout featuring Italy’s Simone Federici (15-2-1, 7 KOs) and Albania’s Stivens Bujaj (17-2-1, 11 KOs).

"I'm excited to put on a great performance Saturday,” Bujaj said. “I'm very excited to win this title and move on."

Dashaun Johns (2-0, 1 KO) from the Bronx and Alex Vargas (4-0, 1 KO) from Bellport will put their undefeated records to the test on Saturday night.

"On this card Saturday night, you're going to see the next round of guys who are going to the top,” said Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia. “We are going to see a neighborhood rivalry and a rematch between two guys who really brought it back in September of 2018."