Wilder defends WBC heavyweight title vs Breazeale on May 18

Deontay Wilder, yellow shorts, and Luis Ortiz fight

Deontay Wilder, yellow shorts, and Luis Ortiz fight during their WBC heavyweight championship bout at Barclays Center on Saturday March 3, 2018. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By The Associated Press
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title May 18 at Barclays Center against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale.

The fight comes two weeks before Anthony Joshua takes on Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden. Joshua holds the other significant heavyweight belts.

Getting Wilder and Joshua in the same ring could take time. Wilder's expected opponent for the May fight, Tyson Fury, chose to look for other opponents rather than have an immediate rematch with Wilder. That pair fought to a draw in December.

The 33-year-old Wilder had won his first 40 fights, 39 by knockout, before the draw with Fury. Breazeale, also 33, is 20-1 with 18 KOs, with the loss to Joshua nearly three years ago. He has since won three times, twice at Barclays, to get his shot at Wilder.

Wilder-Breazeale will be televised by Showtime. Wilder turned down a lucrative offer from streaming service DAZN to show this fight and several more.

Associated
