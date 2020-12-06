Scenes from a boxing card on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, headlined by a welterweight fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia.

Habib Ahmed, left, is cornered by Sebastian Fundora during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Habib Ahmed, left, takes a punch from Sebastian Fundora during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana drops to a knee as he listens to the count during a welterweight boxing bout against Josesito Lopez in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Lopez won the bout.

Eduardo Ramirez celebrates after winning a WBA featherweight boxing bout against Miguel Flores in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana, left, exchanges punches with Josesito Lopez during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Lopez won by technical knock out.

Josesito Lopez throws a left at Francisco Santana, left, during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Habib Ahmed, left, is hit by Sebastian Fundora during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Eduardo Ramirez celebrates after defeating Miguel Flores by knockout in a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana, left, falls against the ropes after taking a punch from Josesito Lopez during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Sebastian Fundora, center, talks with Habib Ahmed, right, after their WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Fundora won.

Francisco Santana drops to a knee as he listens to the count during a welterweight boxing bout against Josesito Lopez in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Miguel Flores, left, attempts to recover after being knocked down by Eduardo Ramirez in a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Habib Ahmed, left, covers up as Sebastian Fundora throws a right during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Eduardo Ramirez, front left, celebrates after knocking down Miguel Flores, right, during a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Miguel Flores, left, and Eduardo Ramirez, right, exchange punches during the a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana, left, takes a punch from Josesito Lopez during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Sebastian Fundora celebrates after his win against Habib Ahmed in a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.