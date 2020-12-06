TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBoxing

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

Scenes from a boxing card on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, headlined by a welterweight fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia.

Habib Ahmed, left, is cornered by Sebastian Fundora
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Habib Ahmed, left, is cornered by Sebastian Fundora during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Habib Ahmed, left, takes a punch from Sebastian
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Habib Ahmed, left, takes a punch from Sebastian Fundora during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana drops to a knee as he
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Francisco Santana drops to a knee as he listens to the count during a welterweight boxing bout against Josesito Lopez in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Lopez won the bout.

Eduardo Ramirez celebrates after winning a WBA featherweight
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Eduardo Ramirez celebrates after winning a WBA featherweight boxing bout against Miguel Flores in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana, left, exchanges punches with Josesito Lopez
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Francisco Santana, left, exchanges punches with Josesito Lopez during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Lopez won by technical knock out.

Josesito Lopez throws a left at Francisco Santana,
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Josesito Lopez throws a left at Francisco Santana, left, during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Habib Ahmed, left, is hit by Sebastian Fundora
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Habib Ahmed, left, is hit by Sebastian Fundora during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Eduardo Ramirez celebrates after defeating Miguel Flores by
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Eduardo Ramirez celebrates after defeating Miguel Flores by knockout in a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana, left, falls against the ropes after
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Francisco Santana, left, falls against the ropes after taking a punch from Josesito Lopez during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Sebastian Fundora, center, talks with Habib Ahmed, right,
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Sebastian Fundora, center, talks with Habib Ahmed, right, after their WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Fundora won.

Francisco Santana drops to a knee as he
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Francisco Santana drops to a knee as he listens to the count during a welterweight boxing bout against Josesito Lopez in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Miguel Flores, left, attempts to recover after being
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Miguel Flores, left, attempts to recover after being knocked down by Eduardo Ramirez in a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Habib Ahmed, left, covers up as Sebastian Fundora
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Habib Ahmed, left, covers up as Sebastian Fundora throws a right during a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Eduardo Ramirez, front left, celebrates after knocking down
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Eduardo Ramirez, front left, celebrates after knocking down Miguel Flores, right, during a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Miguel Flores, left, and Eduardo Ramirez, right, exchange
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Miguel Flores, left, and Eduardo Ramirez, right, exchange punches during the a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Francisco Santana, left, takes a punch from Josesito
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Francisco Santana, left, takes a punch from Josesito Lopez during a welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Sebastian Fundora celebrates after his win against Habib
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Sebastian Fundora celebrates after his win against Habib Ahmed in a WBA super welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Miguel Flores, left, takes a punch from Eduardo
Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

Miguel Flores, left, takes a punch from Eduardo Ramirez during a WBA featherweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

