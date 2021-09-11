TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBoxing

Fight photos: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Print

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, stopped former boxing champion Evander Holyfield, 58, in a boxing match for Triller Fight Club on Sept. 11, 2021, in Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort enters
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Vitor Belfort enters the ring prior to the fight against Evander Holyfield during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. 

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield enters
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield enters the ring prior to the fight against Vitor Belfort during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort squares
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort squares off against Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort looks
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort looks on after knocking down Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

US former professional boxer Evander Holyfield (L) falls
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

US former professional boxer Evander Holyfield (L) falls during a fight against Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort during a boxing match at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on September 11, 2021.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort knocks
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort knocks down Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield falls against the
Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield falls against the ropes during his boxing match against former MMA star Vitor Belfort, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield lays
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield lays on the mat after being knocked down by Vitor Belfort during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort throws a punch against Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight as the referee calls the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort (L) celebrates after
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort (L) celebrates after knocking down US former professional boxer Evander Holyfield (R) during a boxing fight at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on September 11, 2021.

Vitor Belfort reacts after defeating Evander Holyfield during
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Vitor Belfort reacts after defeating Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort reacts
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort reacts after defeating Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort has
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort has his hands raised after defeating Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort (3rd L) celebrates
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Brazilian martial artist Vitor Belfort (3rd L) celebrates after defeating US former professional boxer Evander Holyfield (2nd R) during a boxing fight at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on September 11, 2021.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield reacts
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Evander Holyfield reacts after being defeated by Vitor Belfort during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort celebrates
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vitor Belfort celebrates with his family after defeating Evander Holyfield during the first round of the fight during Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

New York Sports

The Mets host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on
Mets, Yankees come together to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
Mike Piazza is greeted at home after his
Lennon: Mike Piazza's HR helped ease some pain
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan hands off to
LI's Coan dislocates finger, then throws winning TD for Notre Dame
Jonathan Villar of the Mets scores under the
Analysis: Sanchez's horrendous play didn't cost Yankees Friday's game
Corey Kluber of the Yankees pitches during the
Yankees' Sunday starter depends on Kluber's performance
Jeff McNeil of the Mets follows through on
Mets notes: Luis Rojas OK with 'unorthodox' bunts, injury updates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?