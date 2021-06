Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul meet the media

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul held a media availability on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Miami ahead of their exhibition boxing match on Sunday, June 6.

Floyd Mayweather poses for a photograph during a press event, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Mayweather will fight Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday.

Logan Paul poses for a photograph during a press event, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Paul will fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sunday.

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (L) and YouTube personality Logan Paul face-off during the media availability ahead of their June 6 exhibition boxing match, on June 3, 2021 at Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, on June 3, 2021.

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (L) and YouTube personality Logan Paul gesture during the media availability ahead of their June 6 exhibition boxing match, on June 3, 2021 at Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, on June 3, 2021.

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (L) and YouTube personality Logan Paul face-off during the media availability ahead of their June 6 exhibition boxing match, on June 3, 2021 at Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, on June 3, 2021.

Floyd Mayweather (L) and YouTube personality Logan Paul face-off during the media availability ahead of their June 6 exhibition boxing match, on June 3, 2021 at Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, on June 3, 2021.

A phone is used to record Floyd Mayweather taking part in media availability ahead of his June 6th exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul on June 03, 2021 at Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.

Floyd Mayweather takes part in media availability ahead of his June 6th exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul on June 03, 2021 at Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida.