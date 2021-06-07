TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBoxing

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Print

Scenes from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Logan Paul, left, and Floyd Mayweather fight during
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Logan Paul, left, and Floyd Mayweather fight during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Floyd Mayweather (L) exchanges blows with Logan Paul
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Floyd Mayweather (L) exchanges blows with Logan Paul during their contracted exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube personality Logan Paul box in an unscored eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6, 2021.

Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan
Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Logan Paul does a hand stand after his
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Logan Paul does a hand stand after his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Logan Paul does pushups after his contracted exhibition
Credit: Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Logan Paul does pushups after his contracted exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

New York Sports

Kyle Palmieri of the New York Islanders celebrates
Isles-Bruins line matchups will be crucial to Monday's Game 5
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended
Barker: Griffin turned back clock for Nets in Game 1
In one of the few bright spots for
Lennon: Do the Yankees sound as if they understand the situation?
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino warming up his arm
Severino looks good in rehab start; Stanton not in lineup
Yankees DH Aaron Judge watches from the dugout
Yankees swept by Red Sox as rally halted by double play in the 10th
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton returns to the
Lennon: Stanton on bench the most obvious sign of what Yanks are
Didn’t find what you were looking for?