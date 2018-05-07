Gennady Golovkin won his 20th consecutive middleweight title defense by sending Vanes Martirosyan down at 1:53 of the second round on May 5, 2018.

Gennady Golovkin enters the ring for his fight against Vanes Martirosyan in the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin winks to the crowd before his fight against Vanes Martirosyan in the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin waves to the crowd before his fight against Vanes Martirosyan in the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Vanes Martirosyan punches Gennady Golovkin losing to Golovkin in a second round knockout during the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin, left, tries to avoid a right from Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Golovkin won the bout.

Gennady Golovkin faces Vanes Martirosyan on May 5, 2018 at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

Gennady Golovkin, left, hits Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Golovkin won the bout.

Gennady Golovkin stands in the corner after knocking down Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Golovkin won the bout.

Gennady Golovkin reacts after knocking down Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif.

Gennady Golovkin reacts as Vanes Martirosyan is counted out in a second round knockout during the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Vanes Martirosyan is counted out by referee Jack Reiss giving Gennady Golovkin a second round knockout win during the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin poses with his belts after defeating Vanes Martirosyan in a middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif.

