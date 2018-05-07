TODAY'S PAPER
Boxing

Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan

Print

Gennady Golovkin won his 20th consecutive middleweight title defense by sending Vanes Martirosyan down at 1:53 of the second round on May 5, 2018.

Gennady Golovkin enters the ring for his fight
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Gennady Golovkin enters the ring for his fight against Vanes Martirosyan in the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin winks to the crowd before his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Gennady Golovkin winks to the crowd before his fight against Vanes Martirosyan in the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin waves to the crowd before his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Gennady Golovkin waves to the crowd before his fight against Vanes Martirosyan in the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Vanes Martirosyan punches Gennady Golovkin losing to Golovkin
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Vanes Martirosyan punches Gennady Golovkin losing to Golovkin in a second round knockout during the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin, left, tries to avoid a right
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Gennady Golovkin, left, tries to avoid a right from Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Golovkin won the bout.

Gennady Golovkin faces Vanes Martirosyan on May 5,
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Chivas Regal / Charley Gallay

Gennady Golovkin faces Vanes Martirosyan on May 5, 2018 at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

Gennady Golovkin, left, hits Vanes Martirosyan during their
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Gennady Golovkin, left, hits Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Golovkin won the bout.

Gennady Golovkin stands in the corner after knocking
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Gennady Golovkin stands in the corner after knocking down Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Golovkin won the bout.

Gennady Golovkin reacts after knocking down Vanes Martirosyan
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Gennady Golovkin reacts after knocking down Vanes Martirosyan during their middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif.

Gennady Golovkin reacts as Vanes Martirosyan is counted
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Gennady Golovkin reacts as Vanes Martirosyan is counted out in a second round knockout during the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Vanes Martirosyan is counted out by referee Jack
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Vanes Martirosyan is counted out by referee Jack Reiss giving Gennady Golovkin a second round knockout win during the WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship at StubHub Center on May 5, 2018 in Carson, California.

Gennady Golovkin poses with his belts after defeating
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Carlson

Gennady Golovkin poses with his belts after defeating Vanes Martirosyan in a middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Carson, Calif.

Chivas Fight Club celebrates Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin's win
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Chivas Regal / Charley Gallay

Chivas Fight Club celebrates Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin's win against Vanes Martirosyan on May 5, 2018 at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

