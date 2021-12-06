Fight photos: Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz

Gervonta Davis remained undefeated as he retained his WBA lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over an up-to-the-challenege Isaac Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The judges scored it, 115-113, 115-113, 116-112, in favor of Davis, who went the full 12 round for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old Davis is now 26-0, with 24 knockouts.

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2021.

Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch at Isaac Cruz during their WBC lightweight title boxing bout in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, Californiaon December 5, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

