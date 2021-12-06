TODAY'S PAPER
Fight photos: Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz

Gervonta Davis remained undefeated as he retained his WBA lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over an up-to-the-challenege Isaac Cruz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The judges scored it, 115-113, 115-113, 116-112, in favor of Davis, who went the full 12 round for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old Davis is now 26-0, with 24 knockouts.

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/APU GOMES

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2021.

US boxer Gervonta Davis (R) fights Mexican boxer
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/APU GOMES

US boxer Gervonta Davis (R) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2021.

Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch at Isaac
Credit: AP/David Swanson

Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch at Isaac Cruz during their WBC lightweight title boxing bout in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch at Isaac
Credit: AP/David Swanson

Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch at Isaac Cruz during their WBC lightweight title boxing bout in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/APU GOMES

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2021.

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/APU GOMES

US boxer Gervonta Davis (L) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, Californiaon December 5, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis, left, receives a punch from Isaac
Credit: AP/David Swanson

Gervonta Davis, left, receives a punch from Isaac Cruz during their WBC lightweight title boxing bout in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch at Isaac
Credit: AP/David Swanson

Gervonta Davis, left, throws a punch at Isaac Cruz during their WBC lightweight title boxing bout in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

US boxer Gervonta Davis (R) fights Mexican boxer
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/APU GOMES

US boxer Gervonta Davis (R) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2021.

Gervonta Davis of the USA (L) fights Isaac
Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutter/CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Gervonta Davis of the USA (L) fights Isaac Cruz of Mexico (R) during their WBA World Lightweight Championship fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

US boxer Gervonta Davis waves to the public
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/APU GOMES

US boxer Gervonta Davis waves to the public before his fight against Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2021.

Gervonta Davis, right, throws a punch at Isaac
Credit: AP/David Swanson

Gervonta Davis, right, throws a punch at Isaac Cruz during their WBC lightweight title boxing bout in Los Angeles Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

Gervonta Davis (R) punches Isaac Cruz during their
Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Gervonta Davis (R) punches Isaac Cruz during their WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout at Staples Center on December 05, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

US boxer Gervonta Davis (R) fights Mexican boxer
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/APU GOMES

US boxer Gervonta Davis (R) fights Mexican boxer Isaac Cruz during their WBA Lightweight Championship bout at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2021.

