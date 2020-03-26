TODAY'S PAPER
Boxing

Steve Matthews' Gulfstream selections for Sunday, March 29

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best Bet: VETTORI KIN (8); Best Value: ROSASPARKS (1)

FIRST: Rosasparks exits tough-trip fourth in last and should offer generous ticket in weak opener. Dancingwithjimmieb was a game second in same last race as top selection; be no surprise. WIld About This gets favorable cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Enlisting gets confident price boost after winning by nearly nine lengths last out; pairs up. Amaluna packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; worth long look. Vicky Apple, third to top selection last time, now makes first start since claimed by Saffie Joseph; could easily close the gap.

THIRD: I'll Take That compiled strong work slate for first start since July; primed for potent layoff barn (Graham Motion). Pardon My Heart was a rough-trip fourth in last; very playable. Tizahra has finished second in last two starts; must be considered.

FOURTH: Senora Roma engaged sizzling splits when a clear-cut second in debut; more to give. Independent Miss fired two, swift 3-furlong works for first start in seven weeks; very interesting. Center Aisle debuts for Chad Brown after concluding work slate with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

FIFTH: I Am Magical gets class relief and cuts back to shorter route; forward move predicted. Bean Counter owns speed and starts from the fence; big-time player.  Big Tina is fresh and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Ashiham tallied solid final fraction in debut; needs scratches to get in. Expensive Style, also on AE list, owns two seconds and three thirds from five starts; logical.  Dr. Post is firing bullets for first start making debut on the Fourth of July; must consider. Sir Kahn is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Rebelde was pace and position compromised last time; half-mile work on March 20 seals the deal. Blazing Desire is fleet-footed and posted on the fence; serious, front-running threat. Castagno has won three of last four starts; hard to toss. Mystery Bank tries winners after game placing in last; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Vettori Kin makes peak start of form cycle and returns to turf; breakthrough predicted. Morocco drops and turns back to more manageable distance; improvement expected. Dubby Dubbie, another that gets class relief, owns positional speed in bulky field; dangerous. Westerland compiled tight work tab for first start since January; owns fast numbers on best efforts.

NINTH: Viva Forever gets aggressive class hike after game placing versus cheaper at Tampa Bay Downs last time; more to come. Believe Indeed moves to dirt after sharp second in last; dangerous. Angelia compiled series of swift 5-furlong drills for first start in nine weeks; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Urban Fairytale is rested and delivered sharp efforts in both grass starts; career best predicted. Longpants Required compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since November; very playable. Justleaveitalone has the rail and should improve with return to grass. Key Biscayne owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead; don't ignore.

