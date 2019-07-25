TODAY'S PAPER
Boxer Hugo Santillán dies five days after fight

Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan is placed on a

Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan is placed on a stretcher after he collapsed at the end of a WBC title fight against Uruguay's Eduardo Abreu in San Nicolas, Argentina on July 21, 2019. Santillan died Thursday, July 25, from head trauma suffered during the fight. Photo Credit: AP/Jorge Feres

By The Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A 23-year-old boxer from Argentina has died five days after collapsing after his fight.

The World Boxing Council says Hugo Santillán died from head injuries after the WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu on Saturday in San Nicolás, a city 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Buenos Aires.

Santillán passed out when the result was about to be announced and underwent surgery after the fight but never regained consciousness.

Santillán started boxing in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, six losses, two draws.

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias in Maryland. He was 28.

