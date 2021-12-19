Fight photos: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley in Tampa on Dec. 18, 2021, which ended with the YouTuber knocking out the former UFC welterweight champion.

Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley during a Paul
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley during a Paul Woodley II on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul fights
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley during a Paul Woodley II on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) fights former UFC
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) fights former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tyron Woodley throws
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tyron Woodley throws Jake Paul to the canvas during Paul Woodley II on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LYouTube personality Jake Paul (L) and former UFC
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (L) and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. 

YouTube personality Jake Paul (L) fights former UFC
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (L) fights former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) and former UFC
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) and former UFC
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul fights
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley during a Paul Woodley II on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) knocks out Tyron
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) knocks out Tyron Woodley in an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) knocks out Tyron
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) knocks out Tyron Woodley in an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) knocks
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

TOPSHOT - YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) knocks out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

US mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley lies on
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

US mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley lies on the mat after being knocked out by YouTube personality Jake Paul (R) in an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul reacts
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Jake Paul reacts to knocking out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round during a fight on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul reacts
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul reacts to knocking out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round during a fight on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul fights
Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Jake Paul fights Tyron Woodley during a Paul Woodley II on December 18, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

YouTube personality Jake Paul (C) celebrates after knocking
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul (C) celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley in an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. 

YouTube personality Jake Paul warms up before a
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul warms up before a fight against UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

YouTube personality Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/CHANDAN KHANNA

YouTube personality Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley during a fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

