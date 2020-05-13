Long Island native and current WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring has a simple message for those feeling antsy about being stuck inside amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: be patient.

Herring, who was born in Rockville Centre and grew up in Coram, stressed the importance of "waiting it out" while holding a virtual fitness class with kids from the Police Athletic League, organized through the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

“I know we all want to get out,” Herring said. “Trust me, I would love to get outdoors, train, and get back to regular things that I would normally do in life. But, safety comes first. I don’t want to hear any stories about you getting sick out there. Just be patient.”

Herring continued: “It’s not like you’re the only ones going through it, or it’s a punishment. I’m pretty sure that if your parents have you inside, it’s because they care for your health and safety. I’m pretty sure this thing will clear up sooner rather than later but, in the meantime, just please stay safe and hopefully when things clear up I’ll be back at the Garden and we could all take pictures together with the belts and everything.”

Herring, who served two tours of duty with the Marines in Iraq, said that his dream is to headline Madison Square Garden before his career is over.

“I’ve seen the tremendous things that the Garden has done with people and I definitely would love one of those New York Knicks jerseys with my name on the back of it,” he said.

Herring beat Japan’s Misayuki Ito last year in Kissimmee, Florida, to win his first WBO junior lightweight title.

“That was probably one of the best fights, and one of the best fighters, that I fought,” he said.