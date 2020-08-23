A week before the biggest fight of his career, Joe Smith Jr. was cleaning up trees after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through Long Island. Smith Jr. and his father run a tree removal service that kept them busy before for the fight.

Once Smith Jr. arrived at Top Rank’s bubble in Las Vegas, his focus shifted to his opponent, former world champion Eleider Alvarez.

“I feel this one is a big one,” said Smith Jr., who is from Mastic. “I really needed it. I wanted to prove I’m not just a knockout guy. I proved my boxing ability, too, and I showed that tonight.”

Smith Jr. (26-3, 21 KOs) dominated the fight. He boxed sharply behind his left jab and shook Alvarez (25-2) throughout with his right hand. Smith sent Alvarez through the ropes with a right-left combination in the 9th round. Alvarez attempted to beat the referee’s count but the bout was waived at the 0:26 mark for a 9th-round TKO. Smith Jr. had a wide lead on all three of the judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

The Smith Jr.-Alvarez fight was a title-elimination bout for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title. It was televised by ESPN.

Smith Jr. arrived onto the national boxing scene in 2016 with an 8th-round TKO of Bernard Hopkins.

Joe Smith Jr. defeats Eleider Alvarez on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Joe Smith Jr. walks out before defeating Eleider Alvarez on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Joe Smith Jr. celebrates defeating Eleider Alvarez on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Joe Smith Jr. celebrates defeating Eleider Alvarez on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas.

