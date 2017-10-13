Long Island’s Cletus Seldin will fight Roberto Ortiz in a 10-round bout at Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 11.
The fight, which was announced on Friday, will be televised live on HBO at 10 p.m. The main event will feature Daniel Jacobs against Luis Arias in a 12-round middleweight bout.
Seldin (20-0, 16 KOs) is a former WBC International Silver super lightweight champion.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic to fight for the first time on HBO and represent Star Boxing at the Coliseum,” Seldin said in a statement. “I see this as the second start to my career, this is a great opportunity and now that I have it there’s no turning back, I’m here to stay — bigger fights, bigger venues and on HBO. I just fought recently but as soon as they called about this fight I jumped at it. I’ll be more than ready for Roberto Ortiz on November 11.”
Ortiz is 35-1-2 with 26 KOs.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.