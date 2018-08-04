There must have been a million things running through the mind of boxer Alicia Napoleon this week.

The Lindenhurst resident and WBA female super middleweight champion was making her first title defense against 28-year-old Scottish boxer Hannah Rankin at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in front of a contingent of family and friends on Saturday.

(On a historical note, the 10-round championship fight is the first women’s boxing match to be held in the arena’s history.)

Not to mention, Napoleon is getting married to her boyfriend and cornerman, Roberto Espinoza, in Miller Place in seven weeks.

But the 32-year-old, who grew up approximately 15 miles from the Coliseum, was reflective at a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s an honor to be fighting at home,” Napoleon said. “I really take it to heart that there are young female fighters out there who watch me for inspiration.”

Napoleon, who won multiple Golden Gloves titles during her nine-year amateur career, turned professional in 2014. She is 9-1 with five knockouts. Her lone loss came in 2016 against then-unbeaten Tori Nelson in a world title bout.

However, Napoleon regrouped and won the WBA super middleweight title on March 3 with a 10-round decision over previously-undefeated Femke Hermans at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Napoleon’s opponent, Rankin, entered Saturday’s fight with a 5-1 record.

“Hannah is a wonderful champion and this is going to be a great fight,” Napoleon said. “This is a tremendous opportunity, and we’re going to continue to push for better and better opportunities for female fighters.

“I’ve had a great camp and I’m prepared for another war,” Napoleon continued. “I won this title at Barclays Center in March, and I can’t wait to see everyone out cheering for us on Saturday.”