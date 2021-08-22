TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBoxing

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

Print

Yordenis Ugas defeated Manny Pacquiao in a unanimous decision on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Trainer Freddie Roach speaks to Manny Pacquiao, of
Credit: AP/John Locher

Trainer Freddie Roach speaks to Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, between rounds against Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao, left, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, left, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/PATRICK T. FALLON

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Yordenis Ugas, right, of Cuba, hits Manny Pacquiao,
Credit: AP/John Locher

Yordenis Ugas, right, of Cuba, hits Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/PATRICK T. FALLON

Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Yordenis Ugas, right, of Cuba, reaches in to
Credit: AP/John Locher

Yordenis Ugas, right, of Cuba, reaches in to hit Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Trainer Freddie Roach speaks to Manny Pacquiao, of
Credit: AP/John Locher

Trainer Freddie Roach speaks to Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, between rounds against Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, reaches out
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, reaches out to hit Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, is hit
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, is hit by Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis
Credit: AP/John Locher

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

