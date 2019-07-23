TODAY'S PAPER
Maxim Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury during boxing match

Maxim Dadashev, left, fights Antonio de Marco during

Maxim Dadashev, left, fights Antonio de Marco during a super-lightweight bout at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — Boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.

The Russian Boxing Federation says Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Dadashev was hospitalized shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.

Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head as his trainer, Brentwood native Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this."

Both fighters were 13-0 before the fight, which offered the winner the right to challenge IBF title-holder Josh Taylor.

