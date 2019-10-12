TODAY'S PAPER
LI boxer Patrick Day transported to hospital after knockout loss in Chicago

In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Patrick Day, right, follows through on a right to Kyrone Davis during the fourth round of a WBC super welterweight championship boxing match in New York. Day was taken to a hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Boxer Patrick Day was taken to a hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday night.

Fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.

Day, 27, from Freeport, was instantly knocked out and it wasn't clear if he regained consciousness. He was treated by a doctor in the ring and then was rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to the hospital.

Day was knocked down twice earlier in the fight. The promoter, Matchroom Boxing, did not have any immediate updates on Day's condition.

