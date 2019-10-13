Patrick Day is almost too nice of a guy to be a fighter. Known just as much for his smile as his ample boxing skills, Day is “fighting for his life” in a Chicago hospital after suffering a brutal 10th-round knockout on Saturday at Wintrust Arena.

“Patrick’s condition is extremely grave,” said his trainer Joe Higgins, via text message from Chicago. “He is fighting for his life. That’s all we can really say right now.”

Day, 27, was knocked out by a combination of punches from Charles Conwell in the 10th and final round of their USBA super welterweight title fight. Conwell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who is 11-0 as a pro, has been active on social media, imploring the boxing world to pray for Day.

With one of their own in a medically induced coma, much of the Long Island boxing community is in shock.

“This is devastating news, I still can’t really believe it,” said Tyrone James, 28, who was one of Day's sparring partners for the fight. “He’s a phenomenal person. He’s a great friend. He always has a smile on his face. He could light up the darkest room. We’ve been sparring together since he’s about 15.”

Tommy Rainone, a Farmingdale welterweight, saw Day after his final sparring session. He told Day to “take care of business” and gave him tips on where to find good pizza in Chicago.

“I feel empty right now, I’m in shock,” Rainone said. “I can’t get this out of my mind. Pat is as humble as they come. He’s just a good guy to be around. He always has such positive energy.”

Chris Algieri, Long Island’s former WBO junior welterweight champion, had sparred with Day many times.

“I’m sick over it,” Algieri said. “I’ve known Patrick since he was a teenage amateur training at the Freeport PAL. Patrick grew into a very disciplined and gritty professional. Whether in the gym or in the ring you could always expect 100% effort out of Pat . . . and at the end of it all, a smile. One of the true nice guys in the sport who stood out as a consummate gentleman warrior.”

Higgins built a powerhouse boxing gym inside the squat brick building in Freeport’s Northeast Park. Seanie Monaghan, who also sparred often with Day, was a world-ranked light heavyweight until his recent retirement. Day was a New York Golden Gloves champ and an alternate on the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. And James is 11-0 as a pro with eight knockouts.

“This hurts,” James said. “I know how strong he is. I know he’s doing everything he can to pull through. He’s never quit at anything before."