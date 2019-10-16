Patrick Day photos

TODAY'S PAPER
Photos of Patrick Day, a boxer from Freeport, who died on Oct. 16, 2019, at age 27 from a traumatic brain injury suffered during a fight four days earlier.

Patrick Day from Freeport shoots a straight left
Photo Credit: Newsday/Photo By Patrick E. McCarthy

Patrick Day, left, from Freeport shoots a straight left at Adrian Marte of IKE Ranoy's in win at 141 pound class on Day 2 of the Long Island Amateur Boxing Championships on Aug. 13, 2009.

Fighting in close as Patrick Day (right) representing
Photo Credit: NEWSDAY/Photo By Patrick E. McCarthy

 Patrick Day, right, representing Freeport PAL, gets the win over Lewis Aponte from the Juan LaPorte Boxing Club on Aug. 15, 2009.

Freeport's Patrick Day gets ready by training in
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Freeport's Patrick Day trains in the ring with coach Joe Higgins on April 27, 2012, before heading to Las Vegas for the National Golden Gloves tournament.

: Freeport's Patrick Day gets ready before heading
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Freeport's Patrick Day trains on on April 27, 2012, before heading to Las Vegas for the National Golden Gloves tournament.

Freeport's Patrick Day shadow boxing in front of
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Freeport's Patrick Day gets ready by shadow boxing in front of mirror before heading to Las Vegas for the National Golden Gloves tournament.

: Patrick Day, a junior middleweight boxer from
Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Patrick Day, a junior middleweight boxer from Freeport with a win over Carl Hill at Resorts World in Queens on June 29, 2013.

Junior middleweight Patrick Day, of Freeport, weighs in
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

Junior middleweight Patrick Day, of Freeport, weighs in at Nassau Coliseum on July 14, 2017 a day ahead of his fight against Eric Walker.

Patrick Day, white trunks, scores 10 rounds unanimous
Photo Credit: Marcus Villagran

Patrick Day, white trunks, scores 10 rounds unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at the Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

Freeport resident Patrick Day, right, against Kyrone Davis
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Freeport's Patrick Day, right, mixing up with Kyrone Davis in round 6 during their 10-round welterweight bout at Barclays Center on March 3, 2018.

From left, Patrick Day, Joe Higgins and Seanie
Photo Credit: Shelby Knowles

From left, Patrick Day, Joe Higgins and Seanie Monaghan at the Freeport PAL Boxing Club on Oct. 23, 2018.

Patrick Day, left, and Charles Conwell exchange punches
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

Patrick Day, left, and Charles Conwell exchange punches in the seventh round of their super weltereight bout at Wintrust Arena on October 12, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

