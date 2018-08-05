PBC at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

TODAY'S PAPER
In the main event, Andre Berto earned a split decision in a 12-round welterweight bout against Devon Alexander at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 4. LI's Alicia Napoleon defended her WBA super middleweight title on the Premier Boxing Champions card.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon, left, defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Former world champion Andre Berto, left, defeated former world champion Devon Alexander by split decision on Saturday, August 4 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon, left, defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Former world champion Andre Berto, left, defeated former world champion Devon Alexander by split decision on Saturday, August 4 at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Former world champion Andre Berto, left, defeated former world champion Devon Alexander by split decision on Saturday, August 4 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon, right, defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Former world champion Andre Berto defeated former world champion Devon Alexander by split decision on Saturday, August 4 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon, right, defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon, left, defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

Lindenhurt's Alicia "The Empress" Napoleon, left, defended her WBA super middleweight title be defeating Scotland's Hannah Rankin on Saturday, August 4, at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum.

