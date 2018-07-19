Top 10 pound-for-pound boxers

Newsday's Robert Cassidy ranks the best pound-for-pound boxers as the 2018 fight calendar continues to unfold in the ring. The top 10 are presented below in countdown order.

10. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, born Wisaksil Wangek, followed up consecutive wins over Chocolatito Gonzalez with a decision over Juan Estrada earlier this year to improve to 45-4-1, 40 KOs. He's scheduled to have a non-title fight on July 21

9. Deontay Wilder Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) debuts in the top 10 by virtue of his thrilling knockout win of Luis Ortiz at the Barclays Center in March. Wilder looked out on his feet before turning the fight in his favor with a single right hand. The next big fight for Wilder would be a title unification bout with Anthony Joshua. Talks for that match already have broken down once.

8. Danny Garcia Danny Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) followed up the loss of his title and unbeaten record to Keith Thurman with a solid TKO of fading former champion Brandon Rios. He likely will fight Shawn Porter in September, possibly at Barclays Center.

7. Leo Santa Cruz Leo Santa Cruz (35-1-1, 19 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over Abner Mares in their June rematch. The win helped him secure his status as the best featherweight in the world.

6. Errol Spence Jr. Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) has made three successful title defenses of his IBF welterweight belt. Spence is currently riding an 11-bout knockout streak. He's likely to fight again in the fall, possibly against Jesse Vargas.

5. Keith Thurman Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) has been sidelined with a shoulder injury after his title unification win over Danny Garcia at the Barclays Center in March of 2017.

4. Terence Crawford Terence Crawford (33-0, 24 KOs) continues to win and win impressively. He moved up to welterweight and stopped Jeff Horn to capture the WBO welterweight title in June. Now that he's a 147-pounder, bigger fights should be on the horizon. He's also a possible opponent for Manny Pacquiao.

3. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) will have to be more aggressive to beat Gennady Golovkin in their September rematch. The two fought to a draw last year.

2. Vasyl Lomachenko Vasyl Lomachenko scored dominant victories over quality champions Jorge Linares and Guillermo Rigondeaux in his last two fights to vault near the top of the list. Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) underwent surgery on his right shoulder after the Linares fight, so he's sidelined for the foreseeable future. There are talks he could fight Manny Pacquiao upon his return.

1. Gennady Golovkin Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33) remains boxing's most dominant champion. Many observers felt Golovkin won his mega-fight against Canelo Alvarez in September of 2017. Golovkin and Alvarez fight again in September of 2018, a match that will have major implications on everyone's pound-for-pound list.