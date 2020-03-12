TODAY'S PAPER
Shakur Stevenson and Michael Conlan's fights at MSG's Hulu Theater will proceed without fans in attendance

Michael Conlan punches Vladimir Nikitin during their featherweight bout at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

By Robert Cassidy robert.cassidy@newsday.com @casswriter44
Top Rank boxing cards scheduled for Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater on March 14 and 17 will go on as scheduled, but spectators will not be allowed into the venue due to the coronavirus outbreak, the promotion said Thursday.

Top Rank is showcasing two of its young stars on these events.  Shakur Stevenson defends his WBO featherweight title on Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Ireland's Michael Conlan fights in the main event on St. Patrick's Day and streamed on ESPN+.

"The only individuals granted access to the events will be essential production and support staff, in addition to fighters and necessary team members," Top Rank said in its statement.

Top Rank also that ticket refunds for the two events will be available at the point of purchase.

This marks for the fourth straight St. Patrick's Day that Conlan will fight at the Garden. But the first without spectators.

"I'm heartbroken for all the fans who won't be able to come to the fight," said Conlan. "I feel for all those people from home who traveled to New York to see me fight."

Conlan, a two-time Olympian from Ireland, fights Belmar Preciado in a 10-round featherweight bout.

"It's definitely going to be different, hearing a pin drop when I fight," said Conlan. "I'm a fighter and I have to do my job. I understand the safety concerns and the reasons. But I can't apologize enough to the fans. I wish I could change it. I want to thank everyone who supports me."

Ring Masters postponed

The Ring Masters Championships amateur boxing card scheduled for Saturday at the Freeport Recreation Center has been postponed. According to USA Boxing, which governs the Ring Masters Championships, all sanctioned cards are suspended through March 31.

