Tyson Fury calls Wladimir Klitschko's camp 'cheats' and feared being drugged

BOLTON, England -- Tyson Fury accused Wladimir Klitschko's camp of being "cheats," saying Monday that he refused to accept any water after beating the Ukrainian in their world heavyweight title fight for fear of being drugged.

"I had good information off good resources not to touch anything in the changing rooms because they might try and drug you," Fury said on his return to Britain following his shock victory over Klitschko in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

"I went home dehydrated before I even touched anything. I was so frightened of being drug-tested and failing the drugs test."

Fury said the Klitschko camp tried every trick to unsettle him. Fury claimed he was put down for the wrong weight at the weigh-in -- 113 kilograms instead of 116 -- was forced to wear gloves for the fight that didn't fit him, and said the fight was almost called off because there was too much foam under the canvas in the ring.

"They are cheats, they are extremely good at cheating," Fury said, who won the WBA, IBF and WBO belts after a unanimous points decision.

"There were all these little things they thought might affect me, as it has with fighters in the past. But not one of them did."

There is a rematch clause in the contract between Fury and the 39-year-old Klitschko, and the beaten champion -- who had his first loss in nearly 10 years -- has said: "It's to be continued."

"I don't think he can do much better," said Fury, who arrived at a news conference in Bolton, northwest England, driving his own car and wearing sandals. "He'll analyze it, he's a clever guy. But if he fancies his chances again, let's do it. Round 2. Ding, ding."

Fury's uncle and trainer, Peter, told The Associated Press he believes a rematch will go ahead and said it could take place at Wembley Stadium -- the home of English soccer -- in May.

"I think Tyson can do a lot better than he did," Peter Fury said. "I want him to have a rematch and do it convincingly this time. We'll have an answer definitely by mid-to-end of January."