SportsBoxing

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder promote their trilogy bout

Print

WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion, will face each other for the third time on July 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. On June 15, they held a news conference to promote the bout.

Tyson Fury steps up for a face off
Credit: Getty Images/Meg Oliphant

Tyson Fury steps up for a face off with Deontay Wilder at the press conference at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off during
Credit: Getty Images/Meg Oliphant

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off during their press conference at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyson Fury interacts with the crowd during the
Credit: Getty Images/Meg Oliphant

Tyson Fury interacts with the crowd during the press conference with Deontay Wilder at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Deontay Wilder speaks briefly during the press conference
Credit: Getty Images/Meg Oliphant

Deontay Wilder speaks briefly during the press conference with Tyson Fury at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyson Fury speaks at the press conference with
Credit: Getty Images/Meg Oliphant

Tyson Fury speaks at the press conference with Deontay Wilder at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder declines to speak during the press
Credit: Getty Images/Meg Oliphant

Deontay Wilder declines to speak during the press conference with Tyson Fury at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on June 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

