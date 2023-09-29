Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title, Fury's promoter says

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Tyson Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in the first fight this century to unify all of the four major heavyweight boxing titles, Fury's promoter Frank Warren said Friday.

Fury holds the WBC version of the heavyweight title and Usyk has the IBF, WBA and WBO belts. No date was announced in statements announcing the fight, which is set to be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh.

The last fight to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion was in 1999, when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield. Lewis had to relinquish one of his titles the following year in a dispute over his next title defense.

Usyk is coming off a defense against Daniel Dubois in Poland last month. Earlier talks for a Fury-Usyk fight fell apart and Fury arranged to fight ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a non-title match in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28.