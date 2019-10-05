TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBoxing

UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya

Print

Scenes from UFC 243, where Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya face off in the main event for the UFC middleweight title in Melbourne, Australia.

Brad Riddell of New Zealand and Jamie Mullarkey
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

Brad Riddell of New Zealand and Jamie Mullarkey of Australia grapple in the Lightweight bout during UFC 243 on October 06, 2019.

Megan Anderson of Australia celebrates her win over
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

Megan Anderson of Australia celebrates her win over Zarah Fairn of France in the Women's featherweight bout during UFC 243 on October 06, 2019.

Bruno Silva of Brazil (R) pins down Khalid
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Bruno Silva of Brazil (R) pins down Khalid Taha of Germany (L) during the bantamweight bout of the UFC 243 fight night on Oct. 6, 2019.

Khalid Taha of Germany (L) punches Bruno Silva
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Khalid Taha of Germany (L) punches Bruno Silva of Brazil (R) during the bantamweight bout of the UFC 243 fight night on Oct. 6, 2019.

Megan Anderson of Australia punches Zarah Fairn of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

Megan Anderson of Australia punches Zarah Fairn of France in the Women's featherweight bout during UFC 243 on October 06, 2019.

Nadia Kassem of Australia (L) gets punched by
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Nadia Kassem of Australia (L) gets punched by Kim Ji-yeon of South Korea (R) during the women's featherweight bout of the UFC 243 fight night on Oct. 6, 2019.

Megan Anderson of Australia pins down Zarah Fairn
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Megan Anderson of Australia pins down Zarah Fairn of France during the women's featherweight bout of the UFC 243 fight night on Oct. 6, 2019.

Kim Ji-yeon of South Korea (L) punches Nadia
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Kim Ji-yeon of South Korea (L) punches Nadia Kassem of Australia (R) during the women's featherweight bout of the UFC 243 fight night on Oct. 6, 2019.

Maki Pitolo of the United States punches Callan
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

Maki Pitolo of the United States punches Callan Potter of Australia in their Welterweight bout during UFC 243 on October 06, 2019.

Khalid Taha of Germany (R) punches Bruno Silva
Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Khalid Taha of Germany (R) punches Bruno Silva of Brazil during the bantamweight bout of the UFC 243 fight night on Oct. 6, 2019.

