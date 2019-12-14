Photos from UFC 245 in Las Vegas on Saturday Dec. 14.

Ketlen Vieira (R) is knocked down by Irene Aldana in a bantamweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Irene Aldana celebrates after defeating Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Irene Aldana leaves the Octagon with members of her team after defeating Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

The referee moves in to stop the bantamweight fight between Irene Aldana (top) and Ketlen Vieira during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Geoff Neal celebrates his victory over Mike Perry in a welterweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Geoff Neal poses after defeating Mike Perry in a welterweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Mike Perry stands in the Octagon after losing to Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.