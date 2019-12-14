TODAY'S PAPER
Photos from UFC 245 in Las Vegas on Saturday Dec. 14.

Ketlen Vieira (R) is knocked down by Irene
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Ketlen Vieira (R) is knocked down by Irene Aldana in a bantamweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Irene Aldana celebrates after defeating Ketlen Vieira in
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Irene Aldana celebrates after defeating Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Irene Aldana leaves the Octagon with members of
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Irene Aldana leaves the Octagon with members of her team after defeating Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

The referee moves in to stop the bantamweight
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

The referee moves in to stop the bantamweight fight between Irene Aldana (top) and Ketlen Vieira during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Geoff Neal celebrates his victory over Mike Perry
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Geoff Neal celebrates his victory over Mike Perry in a welterweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Geoff Neal poses after defeating Mike Perry in
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Geoff Neal poses after defeating Mike Perry in a welterweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Mike Perry stands in the Octagon after losing
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Mike Perry stands in the Octagon after losing to Geoff Neal in a welterweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

Geoff Neal lands a punch that sends Mike
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Geoff Neal lands a punch that sends Mike Perry to the canvas in a welterweight fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019.

