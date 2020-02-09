TODAY'S PAPER
Photos from UFC 247 on Sat. Feb. 9, 2020 in Houston Texas.

Juan Adams, left, has his kick blocked by
Juan Adams, left, has his kick blocked by Justin Tafa, right, during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

Derrick Lewis, left, tries to avoid a right
Derrick Lewis, left, tries to avoid a right from Ilir Latifi during first round of a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

Juan Adams, left, blocks the kick by Justin
Juan Adams, left, blocks the kick by Justin Tafa during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

Mirsad Bektic, left, takes a punch by Dan
Mirsad Bektic, left, takes a punch by Dan Ige during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

Mirsad Bektic, left, defends the punch by Dan
Mirsad Bektic, left, defends the punch by Dan Ige during the third round of a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

