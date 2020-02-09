Photos from UFC 247 on Sat. Feb. 9, 2020 in Houston Texas.

Juan Adams, left, has his kick blocked by Justin Tafa, right, during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

Derrick Lewis, left, tries to avoid a right from Ilir Latifi during first round of a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

Juan Adams, left, blocks the kick by Justin Tafa during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.

Mirsad Bektic, left, takes a punch by Dan Ige during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Houston.