TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 44° Good Morning
Few Clouds 44° Good Morning
SportsBoxing

Lomachenko vs. Rigondeaux fight week photos

Some of the fighters scheduled to appear talk about the upcoming card featuring WBO super featherweight champion Vasil Lomachenko defending his title against Guillermo Rigondeaux. The card takes place Saturday night in Madison Square Garden's Theater. (Credit: Newsday / Robert Cassidy)

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Vasyl Lomachenko prepares to defend his WBO world super-featherweight title against Guillermo Rigondeaux on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomochenko, of Ukraine,
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomochenko, of Ukraine, punches a bag, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, during a workout at a Manhattan boxing gym for Saturday's fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, jumps rope at a
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, jumps rope at a Manhattan boxing gym Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in New York, while preparing for his WBO super featherweight title fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux, scheduled for Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Boxer Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, takes a break
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Boxer Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, takes a break after working out at a Manhattan gym, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in New York, in preparation for his upcoming WBO super featherweight title fight against Cuban defector Guillermo Rigondeaux, 37. The fight, said to pit two of boxing's pound-for-pound best technical fighters, will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Madison Square Garden.

Boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux, works out with his trainer
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux, works out with his trainer at a Manhattan gym in preparation for his WBO super featherweight title fight against title holder Vasyl Lomachenko, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Super featherweight title-holder Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, shadow
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Super featherweight title-holder Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, shadow boxes in the ring at a Manhattan boxing gym during a workout for his upcoming WBO super featherweight title fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux, 37.

Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, punches a bag Wednesday,
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, punches a bag Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, during a workout at a Manhattan boxing gym in New York, for Saturday's WBO super featherweight title fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux, 37.

Boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux, left, works out with his
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux, left, works out with his trainer Dr. Pedro Diaz at a Manhattan gym Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in preparation for his WBO super featherweight title fight against title-holder Vasyl Lomachenko.

Boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux, 37, left, chases a tiny,
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux, 37, left, chases a tiny, airborne ball thrown by his trainer Dr. Pedro Diaz, during a workout at a Manhattan gym in preparation for his WBO super featherweight title fight against title-holder Vasyl Lomachenko, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, punches a bag during
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, punches a bag during a workout at a Manhattan boxing gym Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in New York, while preparing for his Saturday WBO super featherweight title fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Super featherweight title-holder Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, shadow
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Super featherweight title-holder Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine, shadow boxes in the ring at a Manhattan boxing gym during a workout for WBO super featherweight title fight against Guillermo Rigondeaux, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in New York.

Guillermo Rigondeaux works out on a bag preparation
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Guillermo Rigondeaux works out on a bag preparation for his Saturday WBO super featherweight title fight, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at a boxing gym in New York. Rigondeaux is slated to face title-holder Vasyl Lomachenko, of Ukraine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Steve Spagnuolo addressed the media after practice on Giants’ Spagnuolo meets media as interim head coach
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks reacts after a dunk Porzingis returns, Lee gets hot in Knicks’ win
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis reacts after hitting a Barker: Knicks are winners with Porzingis back
Jalen Ray of Hofstra dribbles the ball during Ray’s late three caps Hofstra’s rally over Monmouth
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks looks on Porzingis on Hardaway’s injury: ‘Not good for us'
Giants quarterback Eli Manning participates in practice in East Glauber: Eli would like to stay with Giants next year, but . . .