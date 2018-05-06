TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
Sports

Brandon Peralta takes a run at childhood dream

East Meadow native comes home to compete in LI Marathon.

East Meadow native Brandon Peralta poses after completing

East Meadow native Brandon Peralta poses after completing the Long Island Marathon in three hours, 48 minutes, 52 seconds on Sunday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Jordan Lauterbach

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Running in the Long Island Marathon was a childhood dream for Brandon Peralta. Growing up in East Meadow, he would volunteer each year and think about what it would be like to navigate all 26.2 miles on his own two feet.

Peralta, 21, who is now in the Navy, finally got his chance this weekend, taking the drive down from his post in Groton, Connecticut and finishing his dream race in three hours, 48 minutes, 52 seconds.

“I passed by the water stations and remembered being in their shoes,” Peralta, a former water boy turned runner, said.

This was Peralta’s second marathon. He ran the Charleston Marathon while he was stationed in South Carolina last year. He enjoyed Long Island much more.

“It was a crazy experience,” Peralta, who operates nuclear reactors on submarines, said. “It was way easier than Charleston because you’re at home. I’m really proud of pace and how everyone else did. There’s some great runners out here. Everyone that came out today is amazing.”

As a true Long Islander, Peralta ended his day the only way he knew how: A trip to All-American Burger in Massapequa.

“It’s a Long Island classic,” he said.

Just like the marathon.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is greeted by Torres’ walk-off HR caps Yankees’ comeback win
The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team celebrates after SBU women win America East title
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom in the dugout Mets place deGrom on 10-day disabled list
Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles reacts after the Robles gives up winning HR, Mets go 0-6 at Citi
Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale celebrates a basket Fizdale appears to be right man for Knicks
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves connects on Rieber: Braves rewriting the script in the NL East